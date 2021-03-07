Live Streaming Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga

In the mega encounter, Real Madrid will lock horns against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga. The Madrid derby will highlight the Sunday night football with two Spanish giants locking horns to strengthen their position in the La Liga title race. Currently, Atletico are leading the points table with 18 wins in 24 matches. While Real are holding the third spot with 16 wins in 25, the Los Blancos have played inconsistent football this season as injury-crisis played a huge role in that. If Atletico managed to snatch the victory then they will take a five-point lead against number 2 Barcelona with one more game in hand. Diego Simeone talked about the title race ahead of the mega clash. “The championship is very beautiful,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said pre-match in comments carried by Marca. “Tomorrow two teams that are fighting in similar situations at the top of the table will face each other. There are three points [to be won], that’s clear. There’s a lot of football to be played. We’ll try to take the game to where we can do damage.” Here are the details of when and where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live La Liga match. Also Read - Osasuna vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch OSA vs BARCA Live Football Match Online And on TV

When is the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will take place on Sunday, March 7. Also Read - La Liga Points Table: Real Madrid Drop 2 Vital Points Against Real Sociedad Despite Vinicius Junior Strike; Atletico Madrid Ahead in Title Race

What are the timings of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will start at 08:45 AM IST. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming LaLiga in India: When And Where to Watch Madrid vs Sociedad Live Football Match Online And on TV

Where is the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will live stream on La Liga Facebook Page in India.