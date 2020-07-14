Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Atalanta vs Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match ATN vs BSC at Gewiss Stadium: In an extremely crucial Serie A encounter on Tuesday night, Atalanta BC will take on Brescia at the Gewiss Stadium (July 15 in India). The Serie A ATN vs BSC clash will kick-off at 1.15 AM IST. Atalanta will be looking to secure a victory in the contest to keep their slim chances for Serie A title alive. The club currently occupy the fourth position in the Serie A table and will be looking to get back to winning ways after their nine-game winning streak came to an end with a 2-2 draw against Juventus.

Brescia, on the other hand, will be looking to win the game as they attempt to get out of the relegation zone. The club is 9 points off safety, and the ATN vs BSC is an extremely crucial game for the visiting team. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Atalanta and Brescia will start at 1.15 AM IST.

Venue: Gewiss Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gollini

Defenders: Palomino, Sabelli, Toloi

Midfielders: Tonali, De Roon, Dessena, Pasalic

Forwards: Ilicic (C), Zapata (vc), Torregrossa

ATN vs BSC Probable Playing XIs

Atalanta: Gollini; Caldara, Palomino, Toloi; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Castagne; Ilicic, Muriel, Zapata.

Brescia: Joronen; Sabelli, Chancellor, Papetti, Mateju; Tonali, Dessena, Ndoj; Spalek; Donnarumma, Torregrossa.

ATN vs BSC SQUADS

Atalanta BC (ATN): Marco Sportiello, Khadime Ndiaye, Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Toloi, Mattia Caldara, José Palomino, Lennart Czyborra, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Timothy Castagne, Raoul Bellanova, Francesco Rossi, Hans Hateboer, Memeh Okoli, David Heidenreich, Bosko Sutalo, João Schmidt, Adrien Tamèze, Alejandro Gómez, Marten de Roon, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Berat Djimsiti, Jacopo Da Riva, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Ebrima Colley, Aimone Cali, Luis Muriel, Roberto Piccoli, Amadou Traore, Duvan Zapata.

Brescia Calcio (BSC): Lorenzo Andrenacci, Enrico Alfonso, Jesse Joronen, Diego Abbrandini, Stefano Sabelli, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Daniele Gastaldello, Andrea Cistana, Bruno Martella, Ales Mateju, Alessandro Semprini, Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Papetti, Andrea Ghezzi, Emanuele Ndoj, Dimitri Bisoli, Mattia Viviani, Sandro Tonali, Daniele Dessena, Nikolas Spalek, Jaromir Zmrhal, Birkir Bjarnason, Matteo Cortesi, Ernesto Torregrossa, Florian Aye, Alfredo Donnarumma, Simon Skrabb, Mario Balotelli.

