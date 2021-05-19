ATN vs JUV Dream11 Tips And Prediction Coppa Italia Final

Atalanta vs Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia Final – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match ATN vs JUV at Mapei Stadium: In the highly-awaited final battle of Coppa Italia 2021, Juventus FC will take on Atalanta at the Mapei Stadium – May 20 in India. The Coppa Italia Final ATN vs JUV match will take place at 12:30 AM IST. Having beaten Juventus for the first time in 20 years less than a month ago in the league, Atalanta will now hope to secure the same result once again as they face the Serie A giants. For Juventus, this is a chance to revive a humiliating season that has seen them lose the Serie A crown for the first time in nine months with Inter Milan led by former manager Antonio Conte winning the league. On the other hand, Atalanta have had another memorable season which has continued their inspirational rise under Gian Piero Gasperini. After reaching the Champions League quarterfinal where they narrowly lost to Paris Saint Germain, they have continued the momentum and are currently second on the Serie A table. The live TV or online broadcast of the Coppa Italia Final match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and Atalanta will start at 12:30 AM IST – May 20 in India.

Venue: Mapei Stadium.

ATN vs JUV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Pierluigi Gollini

Defenders- Matttijs de Ligt, Berat Djimsiti, Alex Sandro, Jose Luis Palomino

Midfielders- Juan Cuadrado, Matteo Pessina, Federico Chiesa

Forwards- Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Duvan Zapata (VC)

Atalanta (ATN) – Key Players

Duan Zapata

Luis Muriel

Robin Gosens

Juventus (JUV) – Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo

Paulo Dybala

Juan Cuadrado

ATN vs JUV Probable Playing XIs

Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata.

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matttijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Federico Chiesa, Arthur, Adrien Rabiot; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

ATN vs JUV SQUADS

Atalanta (ATN): Boris Radunovic, Ludovico Gelmi, Francesco Rossi, Marco Sportiello, Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Tolói, Joakim Maehle, Bosko Sutalo, José Palomino, Robin Gosens, Mattia Caldara, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hateboer, Matteo Ruggeri, Giorgio Scalvini, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Viktor Kovalenko, Matteo Pessina, Davide Ghislandi, Simone Panada, Emmanuel Gyabuaa, Josip Ilicic, Alessandro Cortinovis, Mario Pasalic, Sam Lammers, Luis Muriel, Aleksei Miranchuk, Duván Zapata.

Juventus (JUV): Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Giovanni Gabriele Garofani, Franco Israel, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin, Gianluca Frabotta, Alessandro Riccio, Arthur, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Koni De Winter, Alessandro Di Pardo, Manolo Portanova, Dejan Kulusevski, Hamza Rafia, Daouda Peeters, Cosimo Marco Da Graca, Cristiano Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Giacomo Vrioni.

