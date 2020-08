Dream11 Tips And Prediction

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Keylor Navas

Defenders – Hans Hateboer, T. Silva, J. Bernat, Presnel Kimpembe

Midfielders – Mario Pasalic, Josip Ilicic, Remo Freuler, Angel de Maria

Forwards – Neymar (C), Kylian Mbappe (vc)

ATN vs PSG Predicted Playing XIs

Atalanta FC: Pierluigi Gollini, José Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Alejandro Gómez, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Hans Hateboer, Duván Zapata, Josip Ilicic.

Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Pablo Sarabia.

ATN vs PSG SQUADS

Atalanta (ATN): Francesco Rossi, Pierluigi Gollini, Marco Sportiello, Bosko Sutalo, David Heidenreich, Caleb Okoli, Lennart Czyborra, Raoul Bellanova, Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Timothy Castagne, Robin Gosens, Mattia Caldara, Ebrima Colley, Jacopo Da Riva, Amad Diallo Traore, Adrien Tameze, Remo Freuler, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marten de Roon, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Aimone Cali, Alejandro-Gomez, Roberto Piccoli, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.

