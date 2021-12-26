Melbourne: World no. 14 Denis Shapovalov has been tested positive for Covid 19. With 22 days to go for the beginning of the opening Grand Slam of 2022 — the Australian Open — Canada Tennis sensation has been ruled out of the multi-nation ATP Cup.Also Read - Andy Murray, Denis Shapovalov, Tiafoe Reach Quarterfinals in Stockholm

The 22-year-old took to social media on Sunday to give a health update. “Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for Covid. I am following all protocols, including isolation and letting the people who I’ve been in contact with know. Also Read - Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Lose in Quarters at Indian Wells

“Right now I am experiencing minor symptoms and look forward to getting back on the court, when it is safe to do so. Thank you in advance for your support and wish you all a safe and happy holiday,” said Shapovalov. Also Read - Andy Murray Begins Cincinnati Campaign in Style, Beats Richard Gasquet

Before arriving in Sydney, Shapovalov had competed in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, where he had defeated 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal of Spain. Shapovalov, who made it to the US Open quarterfinals last year and attained a career-best world ranking of No. 10 in September 2020, was among the first batch of players to arrive for the Australian swing.

The COVID-positive status means Shapovalov will have to be in 10 days of isolation, ruling him out of the ATP Cup, beginning on January 1. However, it’s unlikely to affect his chances of competing in the Australian Open.

It is noteworthy that Shapovalov was knocked out in the Australian Open third round this year.

