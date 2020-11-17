Novak Djokovic played according to his reputation as he produced a masterclass against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman on Monday to being his campaign on an emphatic note in the season-ending ATP Finals in London. Djokovic, who registered his 12th straight victory in opening matches of the tournament, is eyeing a record-equalling sixth title at the iconic O2 arena in London. The world number one quickly recovered from a wobbly start against the diminutive eighth seed, making his debut at the elite eight-man event but recovered to win 6-3, 6-2. Also Read - Tennis: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Loses Hard-Fought Final in ATP Challenger in US, Lost to Denis Kudla

The 33-year-old Djokovic, who has already sealed the year-end number one spot for a record-equalling sixth time, is aiming to match the absent Roger Federer, who holds the record of six ATP Finals wins. Djokovic's only loss in an opening match at this event came in his tournament debut in Shanghai in 2007.

"Back in 2007, [it] was my debut in Shanghai and I lost all three matches in the group… I think the format allows you really, even [if] you lose a match, to still have a chance to qualify for semifinals," Djokovic said after his match that lasted for one hour and 18 minutes.

The Serbian ace has enjoyed another sparkling season despite the coronavirus interruption, winning four titles including the Australian Open.

“You have plenty of motivation in terms of points, in terms of financial incentive. Every match that you win, you get to win 200 points, which is almost as [much as] winning an ATP 250 event. There is plenty of motivation for Diego. I’m sure that he wants to try to play better than he did today,” he added.

Djokovic won 65 percent of his second-serve return points (13/20), showing great consistency. With his sixth win in as many ATP matches against Schwartzman, the 33-year-old equalled Andrey Rublev’s tour-leading total of 40 wins this season.

“The beginning of the match wasn’t that great for me. He broke my serve in the third game and I managed to break [back]. It was a close encounter until I broke his serve at 4-3 and managed to close out the first set,” said Djokovic.

“In the second set, I started swinging through the ball a little more [with] a bit less hesitation from both corners. I was very pleased with the way I played, especially in the second set,” he added.

The ATP Finals brings together the best eight players of each year. The O2 Arena is hosting the ATP Finals for the 12th and final season before the year-end championships moves to Turin next year.