Turin: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic began his ATP Final campaign on a positive note as he defeated eighth-seed Casper Ruud 7-6(4), 6-2 in a lopsided Green Group encounter on Monday. With this win, Djokovic started his bid emphatically for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title. Former world number one Roger Federer holds the record of the most ATP Finals titles, having lifted the trophy a total of six times. Meanwhile, Djokovic is looking to complete a remarkable year with a sixth Finals title after only just missing out on claiming all four Grand Slams in a single season, and got off to a strong start against Norway’s Ruud.Also Read - Alexander Zverev Wins Opening Nitto ATP Finals Match With Home Favourite Matteo Berrettini Retiring

He sits top of the Green Group ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ match versus Andrey Rublev in Monday’s evening session, and is looking to cap a season which he finished the top-ranked player for a record seventh time. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Chasing Another Slice of History And Roger Federer's Record at ATP Finals

The top seed, who took a tumble on a breakpoint in the first game, rallied from a breakdown, found his rhythm from the baseline to fire 23 winners to secure victory after 90 minutes. Also Read - Pressure of Grand Slam Did Take a Toll on me, Concedes Novak Djokovic

Ruud converted the lone breakpoint in the first set as he took Djokovic to the tiebreak. But that was his only success in the match as the Serb World No 1 did not give him many chances, converting three of the five break points her earned in the match.

Bravissimo 👏 @DjokerNole was awarded the year-end ATP Tour No. 1 trophy presented by @FedEx following his win over Casper Ruud at the #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/TA1ceBQLCI — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 15, 2021



“I recovered from that fall on that breakpoint in that first game,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview as reported by the ATP. “It was very strange. I played a good forehand and came into the net and had a pretty comfortable overhead and I slipped, tripped, dropped my racquet, and lost my serve.”

“The conditions here are quite tough. If you lose your serve, it is difficult to get it back. But I managed to stay in. I am very pleased with the way I handled the match,” the 34-year-old added.

Djokovic served 10 aces as compared to none by Ruud, who also sent down four double faults. He won 90% first server points and won a total of 77% total service points.

The Serbian, who last lifted the Brad Drewett Trophy in 2015, is aiming to tie Federer’s record six triumphs at the tournament, which is being held in Turin for the first time.

Djokovic will also play Stefanos Tsitsipasof Greece and Andrey Rublev of Russia in the round-robin stage, with the pair facing off in their opening match on Monday evening.

(With Agency Inputs)