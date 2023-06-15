By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ATP Libema Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Alexander Bublik In ‘s-Hertogenbosch Opener
The big-serving Bublik posed a big test for Sinner first up in his grass court season opener but the second seed nullified the threat for a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the ATP 250 event in 's-Hertogenbosch.
Den Bosch: Italy’s Jannik Sinner passed his first test in the 2023 grass-court season with flying colours, beating Alexander Bublik in straight sets at the Libema Open here.
Sinner managed to convert three of his 12 break points to earn an 84-minute win in his second-round clash with Bublik, who is a two-time ATP Tour finalist on grass.
Sinner is now 11-0 in opening matches at tour-level events this season. The 21-year-old is relatively inexperienced on grass, on which he holds a 5-5 record, but the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinalist again demonstrated how effective his ferocious groundstrokes can be on the surface with a classy performance against Bublik.
Sinner’s quarterfinal opponent will be Emil Ruusuvuori after the Finn notched a hard-earned 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-4 triumph against seventh seed Ugo Humbert. It will be Ruusuvuori’s second tour-level quarter-final of the season, with Sinner his opponent in both. The Italian prevailed in straight sets in the pair’s last-eight clash in Miami in March.
In other matches on Wednesday, American Mackenzie McDonald stunned third-seed Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3 while 11th-seeded Australian Rinky Hijikata defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.
