Controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons as he was slapped with a 16-week and an additional fine of $25000 by ATP following his on-field antics during the Western and Southern Open in August.

Kyrgios was initially fined $113,000 for hurling abuses at umpire Fergus Murphy in his loss against Karen Khachanov in Cincinnati last month. The Australian tennis star smashed two rackets during a bathroom break which he had not been permitted to take.

Despite all his talent and skill, the 24-year-old tennis star is famous among the fans and pundits for his combustible behaviour and volatile attitude which has often garnered him negative publicity.

After his meltdown in Cincinnati last month, Kyrgios courted more trouble with the governing body of men’s tennis at the US Open describing them as corrupt. He has earlier faced disqualification from Rome Masters in May for throwing a chair at the court umpire.

Unfortunately a collarbone injury I sustained at Laver Cup has escalated and has forced me to pull out of the Asian swing, I’ll be heading back to Australia to rest and recover. See you all soon 🙏🏽❤️ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 26, 2019



“The investigation… has concluded that Kyrgios has been found to have committed aggravated behaviour under the Player Major Offense provision in the ATP Code,” the governing body said Thursday.

“The investigation found a pattern of behaviour related to Kyrgios’s verbal abuse of officials and/or spectators in the past 12 months that constitutes a violation” the ATP said in a statement, adding that Kyrgios had five working days to appeal.

Both the fine and suspension are deferred pending Kyrgios’s compliance with a set of conditions which will apply at ATP and Challenger Tour events during a six-month probationary period. Earlier, the Australian confirmed on his official Twitter handle that he won’t be taking part in the Asian Swing following a collarbone injury which he sustained during Laver Cup 2019.