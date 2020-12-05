Dream11 Tips And Prediction Australia A vs India A Other Test

Australia A vs India A Dream11 Team Prediction Australia A vs India A Other Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s AU-A vs IN-A at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney: After nearly a month-long stay in Australia, India’s Test specialists will get first taste of competitive cricket when they face a strong Australia A team in a three-day warm-up at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney from Sunday. This is the first of the two warm-ups; the other three-day game begins on December 11. Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, and Mohammed Siraj are part of only the Test squad and have not played any game, in any format, up until now during their stay in Australia. India Test team’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will most likely lead the side. Also Read - IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 India tour of Australia 2020-21: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia T20 2nd T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground 1.40 PM IST Sunday December 6

The Australia A-side includes the home side’s Test players like skipper Tim Paine, Joe Burns, Travis Head and James Pattinson. The game will especially be crucial for Pujara who hasn’t played any competitive cricket since the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal in March. Pujara was India’s star during the last tour in 2018-19, scoring three centuries to help India beat Australia for the first time in a Test series in Australia. He scored 521 runs in that series. Wicketkeeper-batsmen Pant and Saha could face off during this match for a spot in the Test squad. Pant, who has been excluded from the Indian limited-overs teams, apparently due to fitness issues, had scored an unbeaten 159 in the fourth and final at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the previous tour in 2018-19. Among other players looking to perform will be Prithvi Shaw, who endured a horrible back-end of the Indian Premier League tournament. After starting the tournament well, Shaw aggregated just 30 in the last seven IPL games for Delhi Capitals. His highest in those seven matches was 10 as he got three ducks and three single-digit scores. Also Read - BAY vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Football Match at Allianz Arena 11 PM IST December 5 Saturday

TOSS: The Other Test match toss between Australia A vs India A will take place at 5 AM (IST) – December 6, Sunday. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Deserves a Lot More Respect Than he Gets: Mohammad Kaif

Time: 5.30 AM IST

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney.

AU-A vs IN-A My Dream11 Team

Tim Paine, Rishabh Pant, Travis Head (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, Jackson Bird, James Pattinson, Umesh Yadav.

AU-A vs IN-A Probable Playing XIs

Australia A: Travis head, Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Will Puckovski, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Jackson Bird, James Pattinson, N Maddinson, Alex Carey, Mark Steketee.

India A: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishab Pant, Wridhimann Saha, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

AU-A vs IN-A SQUADS

Australia A: Tim Paine (wk), Travis Head (C), Nic Maddinson, Joe Burns, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Harry Conway, James Pattinson, Jackson Bird.

India A: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

