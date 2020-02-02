Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Australia U19 vs Afghanistan U19 5th Place Playoff Semifinal 2 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match AU-U19 vs AF-U19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Benoni: In the 5th place Playoff Semifinal 2 of the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020, Australia U19 will take on Afghanistan U19 at the North-West University No.1 Ground in Potchefstroom on Sunday. Both sides will look to shrug off the ignominy of the chastening quarterfinal defeat at the hands of India and Pakistan respectively.

Last edition’s runners-up Australia was well on course to produce a major upset against defending champs India as their bowling attack restricted them to 233/9 in 50 overs. Matthew Villans (1-41), Connor Sully (1-56) and Corey Kelly (2-45) picked up wickets at regular intervals to never allows the boys in blue to settle in. But, it was their batting that once again led them, proving once again how over-dependent they have been on the trio of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mckenzie Harvey and Sam Fanning.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, too had an off day with the bat in their quarterfinal clash against Pakistan where their inexperience once again came to the fore as they continued to throw their wickets away. The likes of Ibrahim Zadran (11), Farhan Zakhil (40), Rahmanullah (29) and Abid Mohammadi got starts but failed to make complete use of it. Afghans finished with an underwhelming total of 189 in 40.1 overs, which was eventually chased down by Pakistan in 41.1 overs.

TOSS – The toss between Australia U19 and Afghanistan U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Patrick Rowe

Batters – Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Fanning, Rahmanullah Zadran, Imran Mir

All-Rounders- Ollie Davies, Tanveer Sangha (VC), Shafiqullah Ghafari (C)

Bowlers- Matthew Willans, Noor Ahmed, Todd Murphy

AU-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Australia U19: Sam Fanning, MacKenzie Harvey (C), Cooper Connolly, Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe (WK), Liam Scott, Tanveer Sangha, Connor Sully, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans/Bradley Simpson.

Afghanistan U19: Ibrahim Zadran, Farhan Zakhil (C), Imran Mir, Rahmanullah Zadran, Abid Mohammadi, Asif Musazai, Mohammadi Ishaq (WK), Abdul Rahman, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq.

AU-U19 vs AF-U19 SQUADS

Afghanistan U19: Ibrahim Zadran, Farhan Zakhil (C), Imran Mir, Rahmanullah, Abid Mohammadi, Asif Musazai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq, Sediqullah Atal, Jamshid Khan, Abidullah Taniwal, Zohaib Ahmadzai.

Australia U19: Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (C), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe (wk), Liam Scott, Connor Sully, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Cooper Connolly, Bradley Simpson

