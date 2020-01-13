Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australia U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Prediction, Under 19 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 5th Warm-up Match AU-U19 vs BD-U19: The 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is an upcoming international limited-overs cricket tournament scheduled to be held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020. It will be the thirteenth edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, and the second to be held in South Africa. Sixteen teams will be taking part in the tournament, split into four groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super League, with the bottom two teams in each group progressing to the Plate League. India are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Australia U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Irene Villagers Cricket Club, Pretoria

My Dream11 Team

Cooper Connolly, Mackenzie Harvey (VC), Tawhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Akbar Ali (C), Oliver Davies, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Liam Marshall, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam

AU-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Since it’s a warm-up, any 11 players out of the squad can come in and go out.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Patrick Rowe, Mackenzie Harvey

Vice-captain Options: Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy

Squads

Bangladesh U19:

Akbar Ali (WK/C), Tawhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon (WK), Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Mirttunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Avishek Das, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad

Australia U19: Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Lachlan Hearne, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe (WK), Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans

