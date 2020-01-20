Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australia U19 vs Nigeria U19 Prediction, Under 19 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 9, Group B AU-U19 vs NIG-U19: The 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is an upcoming international limited-overs cricket tournament scheduled to be held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020. It will be the thirteenth edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, and the second to be held in South Africa. Sixteen teams will be taking part in the tournament, split into four groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super League, with the bottom two teams in each group progressing to the Plate League. India are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Australia U19 vs Nigeria U19 will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Country Club B Field, Kimberley

My Dream11 Team

MacKenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sulaimon Runsewe, Samuel Mba, Tanveer Sangha, Peter Aho, Akhere Isesele, Matthew Willans, Connor Sully (C), Sylvester Okpe (VC)

AU-U19 vs NIG-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Australia U19: Liam Scott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, MacKenzie Harvey (C), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe (WK), Corey Kelly, Tanveer Sangha, Connor Sully, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans

Nigeria U19: Olayinka (Elijah) Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Samuel Mba (WK), Akhere Isesele, Sylvester Okpe (C), Isaac Danladi, Mohameed Taiwo, Peter Aho, Ifeanyi Uboh, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Abolarin Abdulrasheed

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Connor Sully

Vice-captain Options: Tanveer Sangha, Sylvester Okpe

Squads

Nigeria U19 Squad: Miracle Ikaige, Oche Boniface, abolarin abdulrasheed, Sylvester Okpe(c), Sulaimon Runsewe(w), Mohameed Taiwo, Elijah Olaleye, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Isaac Danladi, Peter Aho, Akhere Isesele, Samuel Mba, Ifeanyi Uboh, Shehu Audu, Miracle Akhigbe

Australia U19 Squad: Liam Scott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey(c), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe(w), Corey Kelly, Tanveer Sangha, Connor Sully, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans, Sam Fanning, Liam Marshall, Cooper Connolly, Bradley Simpson

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JPN-U19 Dream11 Team/ SCO-U19 Dream11 Team/ Australia U19 Dream11 Team/ Nigeria U19 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more