AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, AU-W vs BD-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, AU-W vs BD-W Playing 11s Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at St George’s Park at 10:30 PM IST February 14, Thursday.

TOSS – The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match toss between Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Time – February 14, Thursday, 10:30 PM IST.

Venue- St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney (c), Nigar Sultana

Batters: Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Ashleigh Gardner, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Megan Schutt (vc), Alana King, Darcie Brown, Marufa Akter

AU-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women (AU-W): Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown

Bangladesh Women (BD-W): Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Lata Mondal, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni/Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam and Marufa Akter

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

