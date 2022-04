AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

AU-W vs EN-W, Australia Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand at 6:30 AM IST April 03 Sunday

Australia Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction Australia Women vs England Women CWC – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS-W vs ENG-W, Australia Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022, England-W Dream11 Team Player List, Australia-W Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Australia Women vs England Women, Fantasy Cricket Tips Australia Women vs England Women, Australia Women vs England.

TOSS: ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 toss between AU-W vs EN-W will take place at 6:00 AM IST – April 03 Sunday Also Read - Women's World Cup: It's Not The Final We Thought We Would Be Playing In, Says Sophie Devine

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

AUS-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy(C), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(VC), Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt

AUS-W vs ENG-W Probable XI

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole