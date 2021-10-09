AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I

Bolstered by Jemimah Rodrigues' return to form, India will look to come out all guns blazing in the second T20I against Australia on Saturday after rain played spoilsport in the opening match. Criticized for her consistent failures and after losing her place in the 50-over set-up, Jemimah made a sensational comeback with an unbeaten 49 off 36 balls in the first T20I.

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

AU-W vs IN-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Beth Mooney

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Darcie Brown, Tayla Vlaeminck

AU-W vs IN-W Playing XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (Captain), Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.

AU-W vs IN-W SQUADS

Australia: Meg Lanning (Captain), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

