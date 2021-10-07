AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20I

Gold Coast: Australia Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction Australia Women vs India Women T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's AU-W vs IN-W at Carrara Oval, Queensland: India Women will begin their last leg of the Down Under tour with the T20I series against Australia Women which kick-offs on Thursday – October 7. in the first battle of the three-match T20I – India will take on Australia at Carrara Oval in Queensland. The AU-W vs IN-W 1st T20I will begin at 2:15 PM IST. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's return from an injury layoff will make for a heavyweight presence as a buoyant India challenge a multi-dimensional Australian women's team in a three-match T20I series beginning in Gold Coast. The 32-year-old seasoned campaigner missed the ODI leg and the day-night Test against the hosts owing to a thumb injury. But she is now back in the team to add firepower to a batting line-up that comprises a swashbuckling opener in the young Shafali Verma, who complements the flamboyance of Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order.

Mandhana will be high on confidence heading into the last leg of the Australian tour, having scored a magnificent maiden Test hundred less than a week ago. Here is the Australia Women vs India Women T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st T20I, Probable Playing 11s Australia Women vs India Women T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia Women vs India Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Australia Women vs India Women T20I.

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between Australia Women vs India Women will take place at 1:45 PM (IST) – October 7, Thursday.

Time: 2:15 PM IST.

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

AU-W vs IN-W Playing XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Molly Strano.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

AU-W vs IN-W SQUADS

Australia: Meg Lanning (Captain), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

