AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI

Australia Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction Australia Women vs India Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s AU-W vs IN-W at Harrup Park, Mackay: With an aim to keep the series alive, India Women will take on Australia Women in the second ODI of the three-match series on September 24 on Friday. The AU-W vs IN-W 2nd ODI will begin at 10:40 AM IST. Indian women’s cricket team desperately needs its top order to strike form and its bowlers to show some spark against an in-form Australia in the second ODI on Friday. Australia won the opening match of the three-ODI series by nine wickets. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have the ability to take on the rival attack and they need to ensure that Ellyse Perry and Darcie Brown do not dominate them the way they did in the series-opener. Here is the Australia Women vs India Women ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd ODI, Probable Playing 11s Australia Women vs India Women ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia Women vs India Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Australia Women vs India Women ODI.Also Read - BLR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 35: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s IPL Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST September 24 Friday

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between Australia Women vs India Women will take place at 10.15 AM (IST) – September 24, Friday. Also Read - BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons CC, September 24

Time: 10:40 AM IST. Also Read - MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 34: Captain, Vice-Captain - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST September 23 Thursday

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay.

AU-W vs IN-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Alyssa Healy (C)

Batters – Rachael Haynes (VC), Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders – Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers – Darcie Brown, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Molineux, Jhulan Goswami

AU-W vs IN-W Playing XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (Captain), Georgia Redmayne, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (Captain), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

AU-W vs IN-W SQUADS

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (Captain), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Tayla Vlaeminck, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Redmayne, Nicola Carey.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (Captain), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AU-W Dream11 Team/ IN-W Dream11 Team/ Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Australia Women vs India Women ODI/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.