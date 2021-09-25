AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI

Australia Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction Australia Women vs India Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's AU-W vs IN-W at Harrup Park, Mackay: India Women will play for pride when they take on Australia Women in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on September 26 on Sunday. The AU-W vs IN-W 3rd ODI will begin at 5:35 AM IST. India's under-fire bowlers will need to put up a much-improved show as they face the ignominy of a clean sweep against an Australian team, which is looking for its 27th win on the trot, during the third and final women's ODI here on Sunday. A marginal no-ball call off the final delivery bowled by Jhulan Goswami found India on the wrong side of the result in the second WODI. The match indeed was a humdinger but not being able to defend a total as big as 274 after having the home team on the mat for the better part doesn't speak highly of Mithali Raj's outfit. Here is the Australia Women vs India Women ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 3rd ODI, Probable Playing 11s Australia Women vs India Women ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia Women vs India Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Australia Women vs India Women ODI.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between Australia Women vs India Women will take place at 5:15 AM (IST) – September 26, Sunday.

Time: 5:35 AM IST.

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay.

AU-W vs IN-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Alyssa Healy

Batters – Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney (VC), Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning

All-rounders – Tahlia McGrath (C), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers – Sophie Molineux, Jhulan Goswami, Darcie Brown

AU-W vs IN-W Playing XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj (C), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

AU-W vs IN-W SQUADS

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (Captain), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Tayla Vlaeminck, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Redmayne, Nicola Carey.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (Captain), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia.

