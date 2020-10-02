Dream11 Team Hints

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy XI Predictions For New Zealand Women tour of Australia, 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane 8:50 AM IST October 3 Saturday: The hosts would look to continue the winning momentum when they host New Zealand in the ODI opener on Saturday. Australia will be without Elysse Perry in the fixture as she has a hamstring strain forcing her out of the rest of the tour.

“Unfortunately she had some hamstring awareness and has got a low-grade strain, so she won’t be available for the rest of this series. She’ll remain with the team to continue her rehab and training in the hope of being available at some point during the WBBL. So she won’t be playing any part in this series. It’s the same hamstring but a different muscle within the hamstring. It’s on the minor end, so hopefully doesn’t delay it too much,” Australia captain Meg Lanning said on Tuesday. Also Read - Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Match, New Zealand tour of Australia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest AU-W vs NZ-W, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

TOSS: The toss between Australia Women and New Zealand Women for the 3rd T20I will take place at 8:20 AM (IST) – October 3.

Match Start Time: 8:50 AM IST

AU-W vs NZ-W My Dream11 Team

Sophie Devine (captain), Alyssa Healy (vice-captain), Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, Lea Tahuhu, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham

AU-W vs NZ-W Squads

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (captain), Katey Martin (wk), Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Jess Kerr, Deanna Doughty, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Hayley Jensen, Lauren Down, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Natalie Dodd

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wk), Tahlia McGrath, Erin Burns, Belinda Vakarewa, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince

