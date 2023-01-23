  • Home
AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Pakistan Women vs Australia Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan Women Tour of Australia Match at North Sydney Oval, 8.15 AM IST January 24, Tuesday

Published: January 23, 2023 5:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Toss: The toss between Pakistan Women vs Australia Women Pakistan Women Tour of Australia Match toss will take place at 87.45 AM IST.

Date and Time: 24th January 2023, 8.15  AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team

Keeper – Beth Mooney(c)

Batters – Meg Lanning , Tahlia McGrath, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders – Nida Dar (vc), Ashliegh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers – Jess Jonnassen, Diana Baig, Dean Brown.

AU-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women: Beth Mooney(wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning©, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof©, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(wk), Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

