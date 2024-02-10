Home

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia Women vs South Africa Women, North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 9.10 AM IST

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: All You Need To Know

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Australia have already won the first match of the three-match ODI series and the second match has been washed out due to rain. Now, this is do or die for South Africa the visitors will look to tie the series by winning the third match of the ongoing three-match ODI series.

AUS-W vs SA-W (Australia Women vs South Africa Women), 3rd ODI – Match Information

Match: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI

Date: 10th February, 2024

Time: 9.10 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

AUS-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Today

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Ellyse Perry(vc), Tahlia McGrath, Anneke Bosch

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Kim Garth, Ayanda Hlubi.

AUS-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XI

Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (C), EA Perry, BL Mooney, TM McGrath, A Gardner, A Sutherland, G Wareham, A King, KJ Garth, ML Schutt

South Africa Women: L Wolvaardt (C), T Brits, S Luus, Anneke Bosch, M Kapp, CL Tryon, N de Klerk, S Jafta (wk), N Mlaba, M Klaas, A Khaka

Squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Alana King, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker

