AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia Women vs South Africa Women, North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 9.10 AM IST
Here is the Dream11 team of India vs Australia 3rd ODI, Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, AU-W vs SA-W, Australia Women vs South Africa Women, South Africa Women, Australia Women, AU-W vs SA-W, AU-W vs SA-W Dream11, AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 team, AU-W vs SA-W Dream11, AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team, Australia Women vs South Africa Women Fantasy team.
AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Australia have already won the first match of the three-match ODI series and the second match has been washed out due to rain. Now, this is do or die for South Africa the visitors will look to tie the series by winning the third match of the ongoing three-match ODI series. Here is the Dream11 team of India vs Australia 3rd ODI, Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, AU-W vs SA-W, Australia Women vs South Africa Women, South Africa Women, Australia Women, AU-W vs SA-W, AU-W vs SA-W Dream11, AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 team, AU-W vs SA-W Dream11, AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team, Australia Women vs South Africa Women Fantasy team. AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia Women vs South Africa Women, North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 9.10 AM IST.
Trending Now
AUS-W vs SA-W (Australia Women vs South Africa Women), 3rd ODI – Match Information
You may like to read
Match: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI
Date: 10th February, 2024
Time: 9.10 AM IST
Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.
AUS-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Today
Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy
Batters: Ellyse Perry(vc), Tahlia McGrath, Anneke Bosch
All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk
Bowlers: Kim Garth, Ayanda Hlubi.
AUS-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XI
Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (C), EA Perry, BL Mooney, TM McGrath, A Gardner, A Sutherland, G Wareham, A King, KJ Garth, ML Schutt
South Africa Women: L Wolvaardt (C), T Brits, S Luus, Anneke Bosch, M Kapp, CL Tryon, N de Klerk, S Jafta (wk), N Mlaba, M Klaas, A Khaka
Squads
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Alana King, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.