Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 26 NS-W vs AH-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Auckland: In the match number 26 of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20, Northern Spirit Women will take on Auckland Hearts Women at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on Friday. Sitting on the second position of the points table, Auckland Hearts will be vying that number one spot in the T20 competition. Out of eight matches, Hearts have won five and lost three. Their batswomen Katie Perkins and Holly Huddleston have performed well in their last match against Central Districts Women. While bowlers Arlene Kelly and Bella Armstrong picked up two wickets apiece in their last outing in the league.

Meanwhile, Northern Spirit are at the fifth spot in the points table after losing their previous game against Canterbury Women by 4 wickets. They have won two and lost six matches in the league. Batswomen Brooke Halliday and Lucy Boucher perform well in batting department and will be looking to continue their form in the match against Hearts on Friday.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Spirit Women and Auckland Hearts Women will take place at 4.40 AM (IST).

Time: 5.10 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batters – Katie Gurrey (VC), Katie Perkins, Lauren Down

All-Rounders – Anna Peterson (C), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Arlene Kelly

Bowlers – Lauren Heaps, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong

AH-W vs NS-W Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts: Katie Perkins, Saasha Shahri, Anna Peterson (C), Bella Armstrong, Natasha Van Tillburg, At Hucker, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lili, IC Gaze, Bella Armstrong.

Northern Spirit: Felicity Leydon Davis (C), kate Anderson, Emma Richardson, Lucy Boucher, Olivia Lobb, Caitlin Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Emma Baker, Leah Heaps, Charlotte Sarsfield, Carolyn Esterhuizen.

AH-W vs NS-W SQUADS

Auckland Hearts: Bella Armstrong, Lauren Down, Anna Peterson (C), Holly Huddleston, Saachi Shahri, Natasha van Tilburg (wk), Jesse Prasad, Tariel Lamb, Roz McNeill, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Katie Perkins.

Northern Spirit: Felicity Leydon Davis (C), Kate Anderson, Emma Richardson, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Lobb, Katie Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Lily Mulivia, Leah Heaps, Charlotte Sarsfield, Carolyn Esterhuizen.

