The 2019–20 Ford Trophy will be the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It will be the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is scheduled to take place between November 2019 and February 2020. As per the previous edition of the competition, the tournament will feature ten rounds of matches. Wellington are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Auckland vs Central Districts will take place at 3:00 AM IST on November 21.

Time: 3.30 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Wicketkeeper: D Cleaver, G Phillips

Batsmen: B Smith (vice-captain), T Bruce, J Clarkson, M Guptill (captain), C Munro

All-Rounder: S Solia

Bowlers: A Patel, D Ferns, B Lister

Captain Options: M Guptill, C Munro, B Smith, T Bruce

AUK vs CD Probable Playing XIs

Auckland: Craig Cachopa (captain), Lockie Ferguson, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Colin Munro, Robert O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, and Sean Solia

Central Districts: Tom Bruce (captain), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Ben Smith, Ryan Watson, and George Worker

SQUADS:

Auckland Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Craig Cachopa(c), Glenn Phillips, Sean Solia, Robert ODonnell, Ben Horne (w), William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister

Central Districts Squad: George Worker, Dane Cleaver(w), Ben Smith, Tom Bruce(c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole

