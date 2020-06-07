Dream11 Tips And Prediction

FC Augsburg vs FC Koln Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match AUG vs KOL at WWK Arena: In the third and final game of super Sunday in Bundesliga 2019-20, FC Augsburg will take on FC Koln at the WWK Arena. The Bundesliga encounter between AUG vs KOL will kick-start at 9.30 PM IST. In terms of standings, Augsburg are 13th in the league with 31 points on board and are on the back of 2-0 defeat to Hertha Berlin. Also Read - WLF vs LAK Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Wolfsberger AC vs LASK Linz Today's Football Match at Lavanttal Arena 8.30PM IST

Meanwhile, FC Koln are a spot above them at 12th with 34 points to their name. However, they also last their last game four goals to to at home to RB Leipzig. Both clubs will be eager to get the win in order to climb higher up the table. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India. Also Read - HCC vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Ten10 League - T10 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Helsinki CC vs Otaniemi CC at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 8.30 PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between FC Augsburg and FC Koln will start at 9.30 PM IST. Also Read - UNN vs SCH Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Union Berlin vs FC Schalke Today's Football Match at An der Alten Forsterei 5PM IST

Venue: WWK Arena

My Dream11 Team

GK: A Luthe

DEF: P Max, R Framberger, T Leistner

MID: E Lowen, R Khedira, E Skhiri, F Kainz, J Hector

ST: F Niederlechner (C), M Uth (VC)

AUG vs KOL Probable Playing XIs

FC Augsburg: Luthe (GK); Framberger, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Max; Baier, Khedira; Richter, Lowen, Vargas; Niederlechner.

FC Koln: Horn (GK); Ehizibue, Leistner, Mere, Schmitz; Skhiri, Hector; Kainz, Uth, Jakobs; Modeste.

AUG vs KOL SQUADS

FC Augsburg: Andreas Luthe, Fabian Giefer,Tomas Koubek,Benjamin Leneis, Stefano Russo, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Felix Götze, Marek Suchy, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Jozo Stanic, Tin Jedvaj, Felix Uduokhai, Iago, Simon Asta, Alfred Finnbogason, Philipp Max,Raphael Framberger, Rani Khedira,Daniel Baier,Jan Morávek, Noah Joel Sarenren-Bazee, Fredrik Jensen, Carlos Gruezo,Eduard Löwen, Georg Teigl, Reece Oxford, Florian Niederlechne, Sergio Córdova, Ruben Vargas, Julian Schieber, Marco Richter, André Hahn, Seong-Hoon Cheon, Maurice Malone.

FC Koln: Timo Horn, Thomas Kessler, Julian Krahl, Brady Scott, Benno Schmitz, Jorge Mere, Toni Leistner, Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Noah Katterbach, Christian Clemens, Marco Hoger, Jonas Hector, Florian Kainz, Marcel Risse, Ellyes Skhiri, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Birger Verstraete, Dominick Drexler, Ismail Jakobs, Jan Thielmann, Niklas Hauptmann, Kingsley Schindler, Jhon Cordoba, Simon Terodde, Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KOL Dream11 Team/ AUG Dream11 Team/ FC Koln Dream11 Team/ FC Augsburg Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.