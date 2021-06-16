AUK vs AUM Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malta

Atlas UTC Knights vs American University of Malta Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AUK vs AUM at Marsa Sports Complex: In match no. 11 and 12 of ECS T10 Malta tournament, American University of Malta will take on Atlas UTC Knights at the Marsa Sports Complex on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Malta AUK vs AUM match will start at 4:30 PM IST – June 16. Both the teams have started their tournament with a couple of wins and would be looking to keep their unbeaten run going on. Atlas UTC Knights won both their matches against Southern Crusaders. On the other hand, the American University of Malta has won both their matches against Royal Strikers. Here is the ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUK vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction, AUK vs AUM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, AUK vs AUM Probable XIs ECS T10 Malta, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Atlas UTC Knights vs American University of Malta, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malta.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between the American University of Malta and Atlas UTC Knights will take place at 4 PM IST – June 16.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

AUK vs AUM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Darshit Patankar

Batsmen – Samuel Stanislaus (C), Zoheb Malek, Ciril Mathew, Amandeep Ralhan

All-rounders – Tarak Shah (VC), Sujesh Appu, Manoj Salikumar

Bowlers – Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Ravi Paul

AUK vs AUM Probable Playing XIs

Atlas UTC Knights: Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Avinash Dileep, Manoj Salikumar, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Sujesh Appu, Asif Sha, Nithin Babu, Eldhose Mathew, Ajay John.

American University of Malta: Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar, Jit Patel, Tarak Shah, Akhil Konda, Mittul Patel, Nishit Bhatt, Amandeep Ralhan, Ravi Paul, Shubham Patel.

AUK vs AUM Squads

Atlas UTC Knights: Sujesh Appu (C), Akashlal Ramesan, Vishnu Shaju, Ajay John, Avinash Dileep, Bose Paul, Jameel Muhammed, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Al Ameen Abdul, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Samuel Stanislaus, Asif Sha, Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Manoj Salikumar, and Shahin Saddham.

American University of Malta: Jit Patel (C), Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar, Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Saurav Bhatia, Kalki Kumar, Girish Reddy, Jitu Singh, Akhil Konda, Darshanik Gohil, Parha Das, Amandeep Ralhan, Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Kuntala, Abhishek Prajapati, Oliver Millard, Ravi Paul, and Tarak Shah.

