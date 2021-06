Dream11 Team Prediction AUK vs MTD

AUK vs MTD Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Atlas UTC Knights vs Mater Dei, 2:30 PM IST, June 25. Also Read - RST vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain - Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights, Playing XIs For Today's Match 37 & 38 at Marsa Sports Complex at 12:30 PM IST June 24

Atlas UTC Knights vs Mater Dei Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUK vs MTD, ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Dream11 Team Player List, Mater Dei Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Atlas UTC Knights vs Mater Dei, Online Cricket Tips Atlas UTC Knights vs Mater Dei ECS T10 Malta, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malta. Also Read - BRA vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, Copa America 2021 Group B Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Brazil vs Colombia, 5:30 AM IST, 24 June

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between Atlas UTC Knights vs Mater Dei will take place at 2:30 PM IST – June 25. Also Read - POR vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Portugal vs France, 12:30 AM, 24 June

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

AUK vs MTD My Dream11 Team

Ajay John, Al Ameen Abdul, Samuel Stanislaus, Cornelius Younus, Basil George, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Bose Paul, Manoj Salikumar, Faisal Naeem, Muthu Kumaran

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Azeem Sathi

Probable Playing XIs

Atlas UTC Knights: Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Babu, Basil George, Nithin Sunny, Al Ameen Abdul, Sujesh Appu (c), Jameel Muhammed, Bose Paul, Manoj Salikumar, Vishnu Shaju, Ajay John (wk)

Mater Dei: Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Shrijay Patel, Michael Nazir, Suleman Muhammad, Sam Aquilina (c & wk), Muthu Kumaran, Shamoon Liaqat, Salman Khan, Faisal Naeem, Mohit Panchal

AUK vs MTD SQUADS

Atlas UTC Knights: Ajay John, Akashlal Ramesan, Al Ameen Abdul, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Bose Paul, Ciril Mathew, Eldhose Mathew, Jameel Muhammed, Justin Shaju, Manoj Salikumar, Nithin Babu, Nithin Sunny, Samuel Stanislaus, Shahin Saddham, Sujesh Appu, Vishnu Shaju

Mater Dei: Antony Dharmaraj, Atif Sharazy, Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Faisal Naeem, Judit Vijexton, Lazar Sharoon, Michael Nazir, Mohammed Sanawar, Mohit Panchal, Muthu Kumaran, Naresh Medak, Rupan Das, Salman Khan, Sam Aquilina, Shamoon Liaqat, Shrijay Patel, Suleman Muhammad, Terminder Sappal, Uday Maclean

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MTD Dream11 Team/ AUK Dream11 Team/ Mater Dei Dream11 Team Prediction/ Atlas UTC Knights Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Malta/ Online Cricket Tips and more.