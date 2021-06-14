Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground.

AUM vs RST My Dream11 Team

Darshit Patankar, Zoheb Malek, Amandeep Ralhan, Sebin Thomas, Abhishek Prajapati, Mohammed Shareef, Jithin Joy, Savio Thomas, Shubh Patel, Jit Patel, Clinton Paul.

Captain: Zoheb Malek. Vice-captain: Shubh Patel.

AUM vs RST Probable Playing XIs

American University of Malta

Saneesh Kumar, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel (C), Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (WK), Tarak Shah.

Royal Strikers

Mohammed Shareef, Sebin Thomas, Clinton Paul, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Jithin Joy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Midhun Mohanan, Savio Thomas (C), Sanish Mani (WK).

Squads

American University of Malta

Girish Reddy, Jitu Singh, Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Saurav Bhatia, Akhil Konda, Darshanik Gohil, Parha Das, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Kuntala, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel (C), Kalki Kumar, Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Oliver Millard, Ravi Paul, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (WK) and Tarak Shah.

Royal Strikers

Ashins Laiby, Febin Poulose, Mohammed Shareef, Sebin Thomas, Clinton Paul, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Jithin Joy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Midhun Mohanan, Rejit Abraham, Savio Thomas (C), Sanish Mani (WK) and Srinivas Mukkamala.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AUM Dream11 Team/ RST Dream11 Team/ American Univ of Malta Dream11 Team Prediction/ Royal Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Malta/ Online Cricket Tips and more.