American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's AUM vs SOC at Marsa Sports Club, Malta: In the match 10 of ECS T10 – Malta on terrific Thursday, American University of Malta will square off against Southern Crusaders CC at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The ECS T10 – Malta AUM vs SOC match will begin at 7.45 PM IST – November 26. Southern Crusaders CC and the American University of Malta are all set to face each other for the second time during the same day of the league at Marsa Sports Club. As it is their second game, both of them would want to end their day on a winning note. Moreover, they would be very eager to get on the ground and get some game time.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders CC will take place at 7.30 PM IST – November 26.

Time: 7.45 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

AUM vs SOC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kishitij Patel (VC), Awais Ahmed

Batsmen: N. Patel, I. Ahmad, A. Sarwar

All-rounders: Naeem Hussain Shah, Manish Manwani (C), Kamran Raja

Bowlers: Tanveer Iqbal, U. Ansar, M. Sheraz

American University of Malta (AUM) – Key Players

Saneesh Kumar

Zoheb Malek

Abhishek Prajapati

Ravi Paul

Jitesh Kumar Patel

Southern Crusaders CC (SOC) – Key Players

Gopal Thakur

Ryan Ricky Bastiansz

Zeeshan Yousaf

Jojo Thomas

Micheal Goonetilleke

AUM vs SOC Probable Playing XIs

American University of Malta: Amandeep Ralhan, Saneesh Kumar, Deepak Singh, Zoheb Malek (C), Ravi Paul, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Girish Bapathu, Mittal Patel, Akhil Konda.

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke (C), Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Gopal Thakur, Angelo Delardon, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna.

AUM vs SOC Squads

American University of Malta (AUM): Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda.

Southern Crusaders CC (SOC): Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain

