Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders will take place at 12 PM IST – June 22.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

AUM vs SOC My Dream11 Team

Darshit Patankar, Zoheb Malek, Amandeep Ralhan, Michael Goonetilleke, Zeshan Yousaf, Tarak Shah, Ezhaq Masih, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Shubh Patel, Jit Patel

Captain: Zoheb Malek Vice-captain: Zeshan Yousaf

AUM vs SOC Probable Playing XIs

American University of Malta

Abhishek Kuntala, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (wk), Mitul Patel, Shubh Patel, Jit Patel (c), Amandeep Ralhan, Tarak Shah, Ravi Paul, Kalki Kumar

Southern Crusaders

Denasa Abeysinghe, Ryan Bastiansz, Angelo Delardon, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ezhaq Masih, Thilan Perera, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Gopal Thakur (wk), Jojo Thomas, Zeshan Yousaf

AUM vs SOC SQUADS

American University of Malta

Girish Reddy, Jitu Singh, Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Saurav Bhatia, Akhil Konda, Darshanik Gohil, Parha Das, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Kuntala, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel, Kalki Kumar, Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Oliver Millard, Ravi Paul, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar, Tarak Shah

Southern Crusaders

Aneel Shahid, Angelo Delardon, Michael Goonetilleke, Azwan Kamaleen, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Waseem Sajjad, Denasa Abeysinghe, Eardley Chandiram, Eranga Jayawardhana, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Royal Butt, Thilan Perera, Zeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ryan Bastiansz

