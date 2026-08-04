Auqib Nabi’s inclusion as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for Test series against Sri Lanka speaks volumes about selection committee’s agenda

The selection of Auqib Nabi instead of Mohammed Shami is more than just a replacement for an injured player

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Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi celebrates after taking five wickets against Karnataka during Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final match between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka in Hubballi on Friday, February 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar has made it clear that past achievements alone will not guarantee a place in the senior Test team. The selection of uncapped Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka has sent a strong message to veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who continues to remain out of the Test setup.

Bumrah was ruled out of the series after suffering an injury, leaving India in search of a replacement. Many expected Shami to return, considering his experience and impressive record in Test cricket.

Read more: Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals real reason why BCCI picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for tours of Ireland and England

However, the selectors chose Nabi instead, indicating that they are looking at bowlers who are fully fit and capable of handling the demands of red-ball cricket.

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Shami has been out of India’s Test plans for some time despite performing well in domestic cricket. Earlier this year, Agarkar had explained that the issue was not Shami’s ability but whether he was physically ready to bowl long spells across five days. The selectors believe he has not yet reached the level of fitness required for Test cricket.

The decision to hand Nabi his first Test call-up is also a reward for his strong domestic performances. The young fast bowler impressed in the domestic circuit with his pace, control and ability to take wickets consistently. By backing Nabi, the selection committee has shown that current form and fitness carry more weight than reputation.

For Shami, the latest setback raises more questions about his international future in the longest format. The 35-year-old remains one of India’s finest fast bowlers, with more than 200 Test wickets and several memorable performances overseas.

His experience has played a key role in many of India’s biggest victories over the past decade. However, the selectors appear determined to look ahead and build a bowling attack around younger players.

India’s pace attack is already led by Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, while several young quicks have also pushed their case through domestic cricket. With competition increasing, every spot in the Test squad has become harder to secure.

The selection of Auqib Nabi instead of Mohammed Shami is more than just a replacement for an injured player. It reflects the selection committee’s approach of prioritizing fitness, workload management and long-term planning.

If Shami hopes to return to the Test side, he will need to prove that he can consistently meet the physical demands of the format and convince the selectors that he is ready once again.