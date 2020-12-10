AUS A vs IND Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd Practice match

Australia A vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Practice match – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's AUS A vs IND at Sydney Cricket Ground. The excitement of Day-Night Test cricket is set to start as 2nd Practice match between Australia A vs India is all set to get underway on Friday. The 2nd Practice match AUS A vs IND match will begin at 09:00 AM IST – December 11. After the finishing limited-over series, Team India and Australia will lock horns in the four-match Test series. Ahead of the battle, India will play a day-night practice match against Australia as a tune-up to Pink Ball Test at Adelaide Oval on November 17. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd Practice match – AUS A vs INDDream11 Team Prediction, Australia A vs IndiaDream11 Tips, AUS A vs INDProbable Playing XIs, AUS A vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd Practice match.

TOSS: The 2nd Practice match toss between Australia A vs India will take place at 08:30 AM IST, December 11 Friday, in Australia.

Time: 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Alex Carey, KL Rahul

Batters – Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gil, Ajinkya Rahane, Nic Maddinson

All-Rounders – Cameron Green

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ravichandran Ashwin

Australia A vs India Predicted Playing XI

Australia A Predicted Playing XI: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (c, wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson.

India Predicted Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia A vs India Squads:

Australia A Squad: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Alex Carey(w/c), Ben McDermott, Cameron Green, Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques, Will Sutherland, Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

