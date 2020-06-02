Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Austria Wien vs Admira Wacker Austrian League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match AUs vs ADM at Generali Arena, Vienna: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Austrian League 2020, Austria Wien will host Admira Wacker in the third game of the relegation round battle at the Generali Arena, Vienna on Wednesday (June 3 in India). The match will kick-start at 12 AM (IST). Austria Wien finished seventh in the league standings of the regular season with five wins, 10 draws, and seven losses in 22 matches they played. They performed decently during the regular season but the lack of discipline to churn out the results cost them a place in the championship round.

Admira, on the other hand, finished ninth in the points table with four wins, seven draws, and 11 losses in 22 matches. They are coming to this game off a 2-0 win over Rheindorf Altach in the last league game of the regular season. Both sides now would be eyeing to start the relegation round with a win as the top two sides after the conclusion of the round will qualify for the Europa League playoffs.The live TV or online broadcast of the Austrian League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Austrian League 2020 match between Austria Wien and Admira Wacker will start at 12 PM IST (June 3).

Venue: Generali Arena, Vienna

My Dream11 Team

GK: Andreas Leitner

DEF: Erik Palmer-Brown, Michael Madi, Johannes Handl and Stephan Zwierschitz

MID: Kolja Pusch, Markus Lackner and Morten Hjulmand

ST: Christoph Monschein (C), Austria Vienna, Maximillian Sax (VC)

AUS vs ADM Probable Playing XIs

Austria Vienna: Andreas Leitner, Mario Pavelic, Sebastian Bauer, Christian Schosswendter, Jonathan Scherzer, Emanuel Aiwu, Markus Lackner, Kolja Pusch, Morten Hjulmand, Markus Pink, Erwin Hoffer.

Admira Wacker: Christoph Riegler, Luan, Luca Meisl, Sandro Ingolitsch, Daniel Drescher, Daniel Luxbacher, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Robert Ljubicic, Nicolas Meister, Cory Burke, Issiaka Ouedraogo,.

AUS vs ADM SQUADS

Austria Wien: Ivan Lucic, Patrick Pentz, Mirko Kos, Maudo Jarjué, Stephan Zwierschitz, Christian Schoissengeyr, Erik Palmer-Brown, Alexandar Borkovic, Christoph Martschinko, Michael Madl, Johannes Handl, Andreas Poulsen, James Jeggo, Vesel Demaku, Niels Hahn, Patrick Wimmer, Alexander Grünwald, Benedikt Pichler, Florian Klein, Caner Cavlan, Thomas Ebner, Dominik Fitz, Manprit Sarkaria, Maximilian Sax, Christoph Monschein, Dominik Prokop, Bright Edomwonyi.

Admira Wacker: Andreas Leitner, Marcel Köstenbauer, Christoph Haas, Fabio Strauss, Milos Spasic, Sebastian Bauer, Bjarne Thoelke, Christoph Schösswendter, Roman Kerschbaum, Markus Lackner, Pascal Petlach, Jonathan Scherzer, Emanuel Aiwu, Paul Koller, Leonardo Lukacevic, Fabian Menig, Dominik Starkl, Daniel Toth, Morten Hjulmand, Jung-Min Kim, Wilhelm Vorsager, Marco Kadlec, Marcus Maier, Mario Pavelic, Muhammed-Cham Saracevic, Kolja Pusch, Nicolas Zdichynec, Aleksandar Cirkovic, Sinan Bakis, Markus Pink, Erwin Hoffer, Seth Paintsil.

