AUS Vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, And Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 39 In Mumbai

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS vs AFG, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar speaks to Afghanistan players ahead of their Australia clash in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: ACB)

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39: With seats filling up fast for ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals, Australia will look to banish middle-order woes and secure a final four spot against a fearless Afghanistan on Tuesday. Only two places remain up for the taking with rampant India slated to finish atop the World Cup points table. South Africa have also qualified. Australia are placed third in the points table with 10 points from seven games. A win against Afghanistan will be enough to see them though. Australia play Bangladesh last. On the other hand, Afghanistan impressed all by upsetting defending champions England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands to find themselves in a position from where they can bid for their maiden World Cup semifinal spot. With the likes of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi in their ranks, Afghanistan would pose a tough challenge for Australia.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for AUS vs SFG Dream11 Team:

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Hashmatullah Shahidi (vc), David Warner, Travis Head (c), Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

AUS vs AFG Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith/Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs AFG Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

