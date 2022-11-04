AUS vs AFG Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs Afghanistan T20 WC Match at the Adelaide Oval at 1:30 PM IST November 4 Friday.

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Australia and Afghanistan will square off against each other at the Adelaide Oval at 1:30 PM IST November 4, Friday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AUS vs AFG Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between Australia and Afghanistan will take place at 1 PM IST – November4.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

AUS vs AFG My Dream11 Team

Matthew Wade, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Hazratullah Zazai, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan, Adam Zampa.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan.

AUS vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk).

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

AUS vs AFG Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

AUS vs AFG Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad.