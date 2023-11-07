Home

AUS Vs AFG FREE Live Streaming: Where To Watch Australia Vs Afghanistan Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

AUS vs AFG Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch Australia vs Afghanistan CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

Australia's Adam Zampa will play a bog role against Afghanistan. (Image: CA)

Mumbai: Australia will be aiming to seal their ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal spot on Tuesday against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Australia, who sit third with 10 points, need only one win from their remaining two contests (other against Bangladesh) to become the third semifinalists and more importantly stay clear from the pack that is about to engage in a dogfight in the middle of the points table for the final spot. Only two places remain up for the taking with rampant India slated to finish atop the World Cup points table. South Africa have also qualified. The battle promises to be an enticing watch given Afghanistan’s battery of spinners and resolute batting itching to deliver a strong show against Australia. With four wins (against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands) in the last five matches, the Afghans have kept the semifinal dream alive but getting past Australia will be a humongous challenge

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Australia vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the Australia vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The Australia vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2 PM IST.

Where will Australia vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Australia vs Afghanistan match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How we can watch Australia vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match for free on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of the Australia vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming of AUS vs AFG will be available for free on Disney+Hotstar on all android and apple devices.

Watch Australia vs Afghanistan Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

