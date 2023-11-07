How Afghanistan’s Win Over Australia Can Impact ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table?

Home

Afghanistan stand a great chance to make it to ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals after beating England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands.

The Afghanistan cricket team have been the major talking point for all good reasons in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: ACB)

Mumbai: Afghanistan would like to continue their giant-killing spree in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and keep semifinal hopes alive when they take on mighty Australia at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. With India and Australia already in the semifinals, the fight for the last two spots intensifies as the tournament gets to its business end. Five-time champions Australia sit third with 10 points and are certain to make it to the last four. New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan, all on eight points each, fight for the last knockout spot in a three-way battle.

Having just won one match in their two previous World Cup appearances, the Afghanistan became the talk of the ongoing edition after they defeated defending champions England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands to be sixth in the table. Notably, Afghanistan also booked their maiden ICC Champions Trophy spot to be held in 2025 in Pakistan.

What Happens In Points Table If Afghanistan Beat Australia?

With the kind of form the Hasmatullah Shahidi-led side are in, Australia can’t take the opposition lightly. The battle promises to be an enticing watch given Afghanistan’s battery of spinners and resolute batting itching to deliver a strong show against Australia.

In case, Afghanistan win, they will leapfrog New Zealand and Pakistan to 10 points to enter top four while Australia remain in third. Both Australia and Afghanistan will take same number of points after eight games but the former will take the top position owing to better net run rate.

How Can Afghanistan Qualify For ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinals?

Assuming Afghanistan beat Australia, they need to win their final league game against South Africa on November 10 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. They would also pray that New Zealand (vs Sri Lanka) and Pakistan (vs England) lose their respective final games.

Even if Australia lose to Afghanistan, the Aussies need to beat Bangladesh in their final game to make it to the last four. Australia need only one win from their remaining two contests to become the third semifinalists.

For Afghanistan, who have lost all three ODIs to Australia including two in World Cups, it will be imperative to keep building on the success they have garnered in this edition. Although beating Australia will be a humongous task for Afghanistan, but impossible.

The consistency displayed with the bat by captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (282 runs), Rahmat Shah (264) Azmatullah Omarzai (234), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (234) and Ibrahim Zadran (232) has delivered three consecutive wins while chasing for Afghanistan, but playing against Australia will be a different ball game.

