Ibrahim Zadran Breaks Huge ODI World Cup Record Of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar With Century Against Australia

Ibrahim Zadran become the first Afghanistan batter to smash an ODI World Cup century.

Ibrahim Zadran (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Young batter Ibrahim Zadran became the first Afghanistan batter to smash an ODI World Cup Century during the crucial clash against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, November 7. During his century knock Zadran also surpassed Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to become the fourth youngest batter to hit an ODI World century.

This was his fifth ODI ton and it came on the right occasion for his team. Zadran smashed his maiden World Cup ton at the age of 21 years and 330 days to get over Virat Kohli (22 years 106 days) and Sachin Tendulkar (22 years and 300 days). Ireland’s Paul Stirling is on top of the list for youngest batters to register an ODI World Cup ton as he smashed his first World Cup century during the 2011 edition of the mega tournament against the Netherlands when he was just 20 years and 196 years old.

Zadran also became the fourth youngest batter to score an ODI ton against five-time World Champions Australia. He overtook South African opener Quinton de Kock in this list. Zadran’s unbeaten 129 runs knock and quickfire 35 off just 17 balls helped Afghanistan post 291/5 against Australia. This is also the highest-ever World Cup total for Afghanistan.

The 21-year-old completed his century off 131 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries. The previous highest score for Afghanistan in the World Cup was 96 scored by Samiullah Shinwari, who achieved the feat against Scotland at Dunedin, Scotland, in the 2015 edition.

On Tuesday, Zadran shared three half-century partnerships as he anchored the Afghanistan innings, adding 83 runs for the second with Rahmat Shah (30), 52 for the third wicket with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26), and a 58 runs partnership with Rashid Khan in the end to help his team register a good fighting total.

After skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat on a slow and dry Wankhede pitch that offered a little bit to the bowlers but was good for batting, Zadran kept Afghanistan’s hopes alive by carrying his bat through for an unbeaten 129 off 143 balls, hitting eight boundaries and three maximums.

This was Zadran’s fifth century in ODIs in his 27th match but the first triple-figure score for his country in the World Cup. Rashid Khan hammered an 18-ball unbeaten 35 to shore up the Afghanistan innings in the slog overs as they scored at over 10 runs per over in the last five overs.

Afghanistan needs to win this match and the next one against South Africa in Ahmedabad in a couple of days to make it to the semifinals without the help of the Net Run Rate.

However, they found the going slow at the start with the Australian bowlers not giving them a lot of chances, managing only 46/1 in Power-play. At the halfway mark (25th over), Afghanistan were 122/2, scoring at the rate of 4.88 per over. But they blasted 96 runs for the loss of two wickets in the last 10 overs to reach a defendable score.

