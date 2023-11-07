Home

AUS vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Slams Double-Hundred Against Afghanistan

Glenn Maxwell was unstoppable in Mumbai to help the Aussies qualify for the semis with a glorious double hundred.

AUS vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Slams Double-Hundred Against Afghanistan. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Glenn Maxwell slammed a glorious double-hundred Tuesday to bail Australia out of harm’s way against Afghanistan on Monday to help the 5-time champions qualify for the Semis of the ICC World Cup 2023.

This innings will definitely go down as one of the greatest ODI knocks as when the chips were down for the Aussies, Maxwell did the unthinkable with only 3 wickets in hand.

A day when every top-order batter failed for the Men in Yellow, Maxwell saved the day with one hell of an innings.

