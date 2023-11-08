Home

‘Best ODI Knock I’ve Seen…’, Sachin Tendulkar Hails Glenn Maxwell’s 201 Not Out Vs Afghanistan

Chasing 292, Australia were 91/7 at one stage before Glenn Maxwell pulled off an impossible victory for the five-time champions against Afghanistan in ODI World Cup 2023.

Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn Maxwell. (Image: X)

New Delhi: The unbeaten double century by Glenn Maxwell while chasing against Afghanistan on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium was the best ODI knock Sachin Tendulkar saw in his whole life, opined the legendary cricketer after Australia pulled off an impossible victory in the ongoing World Cup 2023. Chasing 292, Afghanistan was on the road to another upset in this edition, but Maxwell had other ideas as single-handedly scored 201 off 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes to see Australia home and also set their semifinal day with South Africa.

Reacting to the unbelievable knock, Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been the best ODI knock I’ve seen in my life.”

A wonderful knock by @IZadran18 to put Afghanistan in a good position. They started well in the 2nd half and played good cricket for 70 overs but the last 25 overs from @Gmaxi_32 was more than enough to change their fortune. From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been… pic.twitter.com/M1CBulAgKw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 7, 2023

Batting on one leg after suffering from cramps, Maxwell just used his strong core and stable base to practice range-hitting as Hashmatullaah Shahidi’s bowlers erred tactically, feeding him with length balls on slot which allowed him to just plonk his front-foot and use his brute strength to let them all land into the Wankhede stands.

There was practically no footwork required and Afghanistan bowlers didn’t alter the length for ones as Maxwell was an example of what stand and deliver means. With 12 points and a match left, Australia joined India (16 points) and South Africa (12 points) in the last four stage. New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan fight for the last spot.

Earlier, Ibrahim Zadran became the first Afghanistan player to score a World up century to take his team close to 300-run mark. The 21-year-old etched his name in Afghanistan’s cricket history with a knock that propelled them to a respectable 291/5.

Zadran anchored the innings with an unbeaten 129 off 143 balls as Afghanistan scored 64 in last five overs against five-time champions in a do-or-die game as far as their maiden semi-final appearance is concerned.

Zadran who made his ODI debut just four years ago, produced a terrific knock in a key clash to record his fifth ton in only 26 ODIs. He also has five fifties to his credit. Zadran also became the first batter from his nation to score a ton against Australia.

Tendulkar, who met the Afghanistan players a night before, also had inspiring words for the youngster. “A wonderful knock by @IZadran18 to put Afghanistan in a good position. They started well in the 2nd half and played good cricket for 70 overs but the last 25 overs from @Gmaxi_32 was more than enough to change their fortune,” he added.

