Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli’s Doppelgangers Spotted In Mumbai

Pat Cummins-led Australia is taking on Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 7.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli Doppelgangers (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Doppelgangers of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and star batter Virat Kohli were spotted during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 clash between Pat Cummins-led Australia and Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 7. The pictures of the duplicate duo are now going viral on the social space at a rapid pace.

With India and South Africa assured of a place in the semifinals, Australia also have one foot in the knockout stage, the battle for fourth place in the semifinals has virtually turned into a shoot-out between three teams – New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, all with eight points.

Lots of hundreds in a single frame. pic.twitter.com/UW0ebOd5i0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 7, 2023

Pakistan and New Zealand have played eight matches each and have only one remaining while Afghanistan have played seven and have two matches in hand. Winning the two matches will seal their berth in the semifinal but it seems easier said than done as Afghanistan face Australia and South Africa in their last two matches in the 2023 World Cup.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli brought up his 49th century in One-day International cricket and equalled the record held by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI centuries while scoring an unbeaten 101 against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Kohli’s handy century came in 119 balls comprising ten boundaries. Kohli scored his 49th hundred in only his 289th ODI, 173 matches faster than the legendary Tendulkar, who got there in his 463rd match.

On Sunday, Kohli scored his unbeaten 101 off 121 deliveries. The 34-year-old batter also racked up his 79th hundred for India, 21 short of Sachin’s world record of 100 centuries.

Earlier, Kohli became only the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 3000 runs against South Africa in international cricket.

In the match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium a few days back, Kohli set the record for most 1000-run years in ODIs in men’s cricket (8), breaking the previous record of Tendulkar, who scored 1000 runs in a calendar year seven times.

