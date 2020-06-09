Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Austria Wien vs Rheindorf Altach Austrian League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match AUs vs ALT at Generali Arena, Vienna: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Austrian League 2020, Austria Wien will host Rheindorf Altach in the relegation round battle at the Generali Arena, Vienna on Tuesday late night (June 10 in India). The match will kick-start at 12 AM (IST). It’s the third and final game of the day in the relegation round. Both sides have started decently in the relegation round and currently leading towards the Europa League playoffs. The hosts Austria are currently sitting at the top in the group with a win and a draw. They started the round with a win and then played out a draw in the next game. Also Read - POL vs ADM Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For St Polten FC vs Admira Wacker Today's Match at NV Arena, St. Polten 10PM IST

Rheindorf Altach on the other hand, have drawn both of the games they have played in the relegation round so far. While Austria Wien would be eying a crucial home victory to stay ahead in the competition curve, Rheindorf Altach would look to register their first win in the round to avoid the risk of slipping down The live TV or online broadcast of the Austrian League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - TIR vs MTS Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Swarovski Tirol vs SV Mattersburg Match at Tivoli Stadion Tirol 10PM IST June 9

Kick-Off Time: The Austrian League 2020 match between Austria Wien and Rheindorf Altach will start at 12 PM IST (June 10). Also Read - BER vs BBG Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Alba Berlin vs Brose Bamberg Match at Audi Dome, Munich June 10 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Generali Arena, Vienna

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Patrick Pentz

Defenders: Stephan Zwierschitz, Maudo Jarjue, Emir Karic, Manuel Thurnwald

Midfielders: Emanuel Schreiner (C), Sidney Sam, Benedikt Pichler, Daniel Nussbaumer

Forwards: Christoph Monschein, Csaba Mester (VC)

AUS vs ALT Probable Playing XIs

Austria Wien: Ivan Lucic, Johannes Handl, Erik Palmer-Brown, Miachel Madl, Andreas Poulsen, Stephan Zwierschitz, James Jeggo, Thomas Ebner, P Wimmer, Christoph Monschein, Maximilian Sax.

Rheindorf Altach: Martin Kobras, Philipp Schmiedl, Jan Zwischenbrugger, Manuel Thurnwald, Anderson, Christian Gebauer, Sidney Sam, Manfred Fischer, Ousmane Diakite, Ogulcan Bekar, Julio Villalba.

AUS vs ALT SQUADS

Austria Wien: Ivan Lucic, Patrick Pentz, Mirko Kos, Maudo Jarjue, Stephan Zwierschitz, Christian Schoissengeyr, Erik Palmer-Brown, Alexandar Borkovic, Christoph Martschinko, Michael Madl, Johannes Handl, Andreas Poulsen, James Jeggo, Vesel Demaku, Niels Hahn, Patrick Wimmer, Alexander Grünwald, Benedikt Pichler, Florian Klein, Caner Cavlan, Thomas Ebner, Dominik Fitz, Manprit Sarkaria, Maximilian Sax, Christoph Monschein, Dominik Prokop, Bright Edomwonyi.

Rheindorf Altach: Martin Kobras, Benjamin Ozegovic, Jakob Odehnal, Reuf Durakovic, Benjamin Ozegovic, Jakob Odehnal, Reuf Durakovic, Berkay Dabanli, Philipp Schmiedl, Jan Zwischenbrugger, Emir Karic, Leo Mätzler, Anderson, Manuel Thurnwald, Samuel Oum Gouet, Philipp Netzer, Christian Gebauer, Sidney Sam, Marco Meilinger, Lars Nussbaumer, Alain Wiss, Emanuel Schreiner, Florian Jamnig, Johannes Tartarotti, Aljaz Casar, Daniel Nussbaumer, Frantz Pangop, Manfred Fischer, Matthias Maak, Ousmane Diakite, Ogulcan Bekar, Julio Villalba.

