AUS Vs BAN, 1st Test: Steve Smith overtakes English rival Joe Root in THIS rare fielding record

Steve Smith entered the match with 215 catches and needed three more to reach Root's mark of 218

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File photo of Steve Smith. (Credits: X)

Steve Smith added another major achievement to his Test career during the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin, matching England’s Joe Root for the most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in the longest format of the game.

Smith entered the match with 215 catches and needed three more to reach Root’s mark of 218. He completed the feat by taking three catches in Bangladesh’s first innings, moving level with Root at the top of the list.

The milestone came during a difficult Test for Australia, who were put under pressure by Bangladesh from the opening day. Smith had already played an important role with the bat, scoring 71 in Australia’s first innings after the home side were bowled out for 198.

His catches came at second slip, where he took chances off Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das. Reaching 218 catches in only 124 Tests also makes Smith’s achievement stand out. Root took 166 Tests to reach the same number.

Smith has long been regarded as one of Australia’s best fielders in the slips. His ability to stay close to the wicket and react quickly has made him a regular presence in the position throughout his Test career.

The record is another entry on a long list of achievements for the former Australia captain. His 71 in the first innings was also vital as Australia struggled against Bangladesh’s bowling attack. Hasan Mahmud took 6/55 as the visitors bowled Australia out for their lowest Test total against Bangladesh.

Also Read: IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal’s unbeaten 131 puts India in command on day 1 against Sri Lanka

Smith’s latest landmark, however, came as Bangladesh continued to dominate the match. The visitors were playing their first Test in Australia in 23 years and quickly showed that they were not overawed by the occasion.

Where the Australia vs Bangladesh Test stands

Bangladesh finished their first innings on 426, taking a massive 228-run lead after Australia had been dismissed for 198. Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler for Australia, taking 6/89 on his return to Test cricket and reaching 300 Test wickets in the process.

Australia’s second innings again began badly. Jake Weatherald was dismissed for a duck, Travis Head also fell cheaply and Marnus Labuschagne made 31. Smith then scored 44 before being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 161/4, with Cameron Green unbeaten on 43 and Alex Carey on 19. They still trail Bangladesh by 67 runs. Bangladesh need six wickets to win, while Australia need their lower order to produce a big fightback on Day 4.