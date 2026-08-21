AUS vs BAN 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd Test Match: When, Where, How to Watch Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Bangladesh will aim for a first-ever series win in Australia as they face off in the second Test at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay from Saturday.

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Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Bangladesh will face Australia in 2nd Test in Mackay from Saturday. (Source: X)

Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh side will be eyeing a piece of history as they aim to win a first-ever series against Australia away from home as the two sides face off at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay from Saturday. Bangladesh stunned the World Test Championships (WTC) 2023-25 finalists with a nine-wicket win in the first Test of the two-match series in Darwin last week.

It was Bangladesh’s first-ever Test win on Australian soil on their third attempt. A win or a draw at Mackay will be enough for the visitors to seal a series win over former WTC champions.

The visiting side will be buoyed by the availability of experienced pacer Shoriful Islam to boost their bowling attack. Shoriful has turned out in 13 Tests for Bangladesh and claimed 27 wickets at an average of 36.03. But he enjoys bowling against Australia after claiming 6 for 48 in an ODI match in Mirpur in June this year.

“He (Shoriful) offers something different, but again, we just won a Test match, so I am one who hardly likes to change winning XIs,” Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons said ahead of the second Test.

“So it is a possibility, but I can’t really say until we sit down and decide what we want to do,” Simmons added.

Australia’s defeat in Darwin was only their second loss in the ongoing WTC 2025-27 cycle and Simmons has warned his players that they will face a more determined opponent in the decider at Mackay.

“The only thing I had to say to them, and I will repeat it anywhere, is that Australia is going to come harder. So we have to either keep that level of performance or get a little bit better,” Simmons said.

Pat Cummins-led Australia still hold the edge in head-to-head record against Bangladesh with 5 wins as compared to 2 losses so far. The hosts will look to sign off from the series with a win and share the honours with a 1-1 result.

Here are all the details about Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match…

When is Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match going to take place?

The Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match will start on Saturday, August 22.

Where is Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match going to take place?

The Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match will be held at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

What time will Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match start?

The Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match Day 1 will begin at 530am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 5am.

Where can I watch Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match on TV in India?

The Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match in India?

The Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match Predicted 11

Australia: Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam/Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain