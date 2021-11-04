AUS vs BAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's AUS vs BAN at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Australia and Bangladesh will face each other in a crucial Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Notably, Australia are placed third in Group 1, having won two games from three outings. On the other hand, Bangladesh have lost all four matches so far. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AUS vs BAN Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

AUS vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Liton Das, David Warner, Mushfiqur Rahim, Steve Smith, Naim Sheikh, Glenn Maxwell, Mahedi Hasan, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Taskin Ahmed.

Captain: David Warner, Vice-captain: Mitchell Starc.

AUS vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

AUS vs BAN Squads

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain.