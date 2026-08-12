AUS vs BAN Live Streaming Info, 1st Test Match at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin: When, Where, How to Watch Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Pat Cummins-led Australia will begin a two-match Test series against Bangladesh at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Thursday.

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Australian pacer Mitchell Starc bowls at a training session in Darwin. (Source: X)

Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test: World Test Championships (WTC) 2023-25 runners-up Australia will begin a long run of 20 Tests in a season with a two-match series against Bangladesh at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Thursday. Bangladesh have not travelled to Australia for a Test series in the last 23 years while Darwin last hosted a Test match 22 years back.

But Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side will be looking to cause an upset and catch the home team on the wrong foot. The Bangladesh skipper harped on the fact that tackling ‘bounce’ on the Australian pitches will be crucial for the visitors.

Read more: Mitchell Starc eyes MASSIVE record of Indian legend Kapil Dev in first Test vs Bangladesh

“Tackling” the bounce is the key, but we have been preparing on bouncy wickets at home in the last few months,” Shanto said at the pre-match press conference in Darwin on Wednesday.

“That gives us a little bit more of an idea. Here, there will be bounce, and we are well prepared, having arrived 10 or 12 days before the Test. It gives us more idea regarding the bounce. They have a world-class bowling attack, but as a team, it is a good opportunity to challenge them. We have had 0poor outings) in practice matches before. This came in the preparation phase. We can have a bad day, but I think we have prepared ourselves pretty well,” said Shanto.

Both Australia and Bangladesh have lost only one out of their last five Tests. But Pat Cummins-led side are currently on top of the WTC 2025-27 Points Table with 7 wins in 8 games. Bangladesh are surprisingly in 4th place ahead of Shubman Gill’s Team India with 2 wins and a draw in 4 Tests in this cycle.

“We are confident that we will play some good cricket. As a batting unit, there will be a lot of challenges, and we have been trying to do a lot of work. I think the challenge will be greater against the new ball. I think everyone will play their natural game and try to score runs. We are playing against a top bowling attack. It is important how much consistency and focus we can have. We have to try to bat for longer periods,” Bangladesh skipper Shanto said.

Australia and Bangladesh have faced off six times in Test cricket with the Aussies winning five of those clashes and latter victorious only once.

A powerhouse XI named by Australia to face Bangladesh on their return to #WTC27 action Read more https://t.co/oY8hOYOdB7 pic.twitter.com/gpqC8oZXwy — ICC (@ICC) August 12, 2026

Here are all the details about Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test match…

When is Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test match going to take place?

The Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test match will start on Thursday, August 13.

Where is Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test match going to take place?

The Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test match will be held at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

What time will Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test match start?

The Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test match Day 1 will begin at 6am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 530am.

Where can I watch Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test match on TV in India?

The Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test match in India?

The Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test match will be available for livestreaming on JioStar website and app in India.

Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test match Predicted 11

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed/Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud