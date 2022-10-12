David Warner Injury: Australia star cricketer David Warner got injured while fielding against England in the 2nd T20 at Manuka Oval on Wednesday. After winning the toss hosts opted to field first against England. England’s innings ended as visitors managed to post 178/7 in 20 overs, but only three batters went into double figures Jos Buttler made 17 runs, while Dawid Malan top-scored with 82 in 49 balls with 7 fours and 4 sixes to his name. Moeen Ali also made an important contribution with 44 in 27 balls with 2 sixes and 4 fours.Also Read - Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Highlights: Australia Won By 3 Wickets

David Warner got injured in the 15th over of England's innings. Moeen Ali played a shot in the cover's area on the second ball of Mitchell Starc's over. Warner standing there, could not check the ball and went ahead a bit. Although he tried to catch the ball, he fell backward.

Here is the video of David Warner

David Warner is off the ground and being checked out after landing heavily attempting this catch #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/mDKDsJBhte — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 12, 2022

During this, his head hit the ground with great force. Warner appeared in a lot of pain, and he started getting dizzy. Warner was taken off the field after this accident. After this, Warner’s connection test was done, and the good thing was that he remained safe. Warner also came out to bat, but his bat got only 4 runs in 11 balls.