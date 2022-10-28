AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs England T20 WC Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST October 28 Friday

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Australia and England will square off against each other at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST October 28 Friday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AUS vs ENG Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between Australia and England will take place at 1 PM IST – October 28.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

AUS vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mark Wood

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: David Warner

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.



Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Ashton Agar/Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.



AUS vs ENG Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

AUS vs ENG Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan