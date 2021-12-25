AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction Ashes 3rd Test

Australia vs England Dream11 Team Prediction Ashes 3rd Test- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AUS vs ENG at Melbourne Cricket Ground: In the third Test of hard-fought Ashes 2021-22 series, Australia will take on England at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Ashes AUS vs ENG match will start at 5 AM IST – December 26. After going 0-2 down, the visitors will aim to keep the series alive against the Aussies. The hosts crushed England by 9 wickets and 275 runs in the first and the second Ashes Test respectively. In the day-night Test at Adelaide Oval, batter Marnus Labuschagne – Player of the Match – and pacers Mitchell Starc and Jhye Richardson starred as Australia extended their dominance in pink-ball Test matches. Across their nine day-night Tests to date, Australia has come out victors all nine times. Meanwhile, for England, the batting unit has failed to fire collectively. Skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan have shone some form with the bat. Here is the Ashes Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, AUS vs ENG Probable XIs Ashes, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia vs England, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Ashes.

TOSS: The toss for Ashes 3rd Test between Australia and England will take place at 4:30 AM IST – December 26.

Time: 5 AM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: SonySports Network, SONYLIV App.

AUS vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner, Joe Root (VC), Marnus Labuschagne, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Ben Stokes (VC), Cameron Green

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson

AUS vs ENG Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.

England: Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

AUS vs ENG SQUADS

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (Captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

England: Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach.

