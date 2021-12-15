AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction Ashes 2nd Test

Australia vs England Dream11 Team Prediction Ashes- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AUS vs ENG at Adelaide Oval: In the second Ashes Test, Australia will take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Ashes Test match between AUS and ENG will start at 9:30 AM IST – December 16. England will look to achieve what no side in men’s day-night Test history has achieved to avoid slumping to a 2-0 deficit in the Ashes, beat Australia with the pink-ball Test match. Across their eight day-night Tests to date, Australia has come out victors all eight times. England, by contrast, have one win and three losses from their four day-nighters. On top of that record, there’s the fact England has not won a Test in Australia since 2010-11, losing 10 of their past 11 matches in the format Down Under. Suffice to say, recent history is against them heading into this match. Here is the Ashes Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, AUS vs ENG Probable XIs Ashes, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia vs England, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Ashes.Also Read - SHA vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Emirates D10 2nd Semifinal: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's- Sharjah vs Dubai, Team News For T10 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 15 Wednesday

TOSS: The Ashes toss for the 2nd Test between Australia and England will take place at 9 AM IST – December 16. Also Read - SPE vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips MCA All Star T10 Bash Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- SFI Panters Euro vs Central Smashers For Today's T10 Match, Team News From Kinrara Academy Oval at 6:30 PM IST December 15 Wednesday

Time: 9:30 AM IST. Also Read - Ashes: As a Bowler You Feel More in The Game When The Lights Are on, Says James Anderson

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

Live Streaming: SONYLIV app and website.

AUS vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner, Joe Root (C), Travis Head, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Ben Stokes (VC), Chris Woakes, Marnus Labuschagne

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ollie Robinson

AUS vs ENG Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (Captain), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.

England Probable: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

AUS vs ENG SQUADS

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (Captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

England: Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AUS Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ Australia Dream11 Team Prediction/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Fancode Ashes/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.